Pune engineer Heramb Karmarkar killed in Strait of Hormuz attack
A tragic incident in the Strait of Hormuz claimed the life of Heramb Karmarkar, an engineer from Pune.
On July 12, his ship, MV GFS Galaxy, was hit by a projectile that caused a fire in the engine room.
Karmarkar was working as third engineer among a crew of 24, including 11 Indians, when disaster struck.
India summons Iranian diplomats over attack
After the attack near Omani waters at 3:30am. IST, the crew evacuated into lifeboats.
The Royal Navy of Oman rescued 23 people two hours later, but Karmarkar was missing; his family had last spoken to him just before the attack.
India's Ministry of External Affairs quickly summoned Iranian diplomats and demanded safer seas for commercial ships.
The incident also sparked criticism from Indian seafarers' unions about slow updates and ongoing risks for Indian sailors abroad.