Pune ex-Army officer loses over ₹1cr to Modi Sitharaman deepfake
A retired Army officer in Pune lost over ₹1 crore after falling for a slick investment scam featuring deepfake videos of Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman.
The scammers used AI-generated clips to make their forex trading app look legit, convincing him to start with just ₹22,000.
Deepfakes feature Mukesh Ambani, Narayana Murthy
Over a month, the veteran kept investing more as he saw fake profits add up, until he was asked for extra fees to withdraw his earnings and realized it was all a sham.
Pune cybercrime officials say these deepfakes now feature other famous faces too, like Mukesh Ambani and Narayana Murthy, tricking people with promises of quick money.
It's a reminder to double-check before trusting investment offers that seem too good to be true, especially when technology is involved.