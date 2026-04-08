Pune ex-Army officer loses over ₹1cr to Modi Sitharaman deepfake

Deepfakes feature Mukesh Ambani, Narayana Murthy

Over a month, the veteran kept investing more as he saw fake profits add up, until he was asked for extra fees to withdraw his earnings and realized it was all a sham.

Pune cybercrime officials say these deepfakes now feature other famous faces too, like Mukesh Ambani and Narayana Murthy, tricking people with promises of quick money.

It's a reminder to double-check before trusting investment offers that seem too good to be true, especially when technology is involved.