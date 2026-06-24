Pune family court grants temporary custody to Singapore father

Mother ignored Singapore return order

The Singapore court had already ordered the mother to return the child in July 2025, but she did not follow through or challenge it.

Later, the Bombay High Court told the Pune judge to focus on what is best for the child.

In-charge family court Judge Ganesh Ghule noted that the mother had blocked contact with the father and created a stressful environment for their son.

For now, this decision is just an interim step. Final custody will be decided later.