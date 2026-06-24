Pune family court grants temporary custody to Singapore father
A Pune family court has handed temporary custody of a young boy to his father in Singapore, after the mother ignored court orders and concerns grew about the child's well-being.
The whole dispute kicked off last year when the mother took their son to Pune while the father was away on business, without letting him know.
Mother ignored Singapore return order
The Singapore court had already ordered the mother to return the child in July 2025, but she did not follow through or challenge it.
Later, the Bombay High Court told the Pune judge to focus on what is best for the child.
In-charge family court Judge Ganesh Ghule noted that the mother had blocked contact with the father and created a stressful environment for their son.
For now, this decision is just an interim step. Final custody will be decided later.