Pune flooded after Khadakwasla dam release, over 40 families evacuated
India
Pune saw some serious flooding after heavy rains and a big water release from the Khadakwasla dam on Friday.
Over 40 families in Ekta Nagar had to be evacuated, but thanks to quick action from the city and fire teams, everyone's safe.
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said all families have been relocated, and she directed relief measures.
Pune's Bhide bridge submerged, traffic halted
Parts of Ekta Nagar lost power as a safety move, and control rooms were activated.
With multiple dams releasing water at once, river levels shot up: Bhide Bridge even went underwater, stopping traffic.
Fire crews were busy with rescues near Dengale Bridge and clearing fallen trees.
Officials warn that more areas could flood if dam discharges increase further, so nearby districts are also on alert.