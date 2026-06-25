Pune fort murder: Accused lovers now turn against each other

Father

'We have never seen the girl in question'

Meanwhile, Chetan's father has defended his son, saying he is being "framed." "We have never seen the girl...and know absolutely nothing about her. In fact, I only found out about her name, Siya, yesterday...I have never seen her...I saw her for the first time at the police station," Babulal Chaudhary, a grocery shop owner, told reporters on Wednesday. "My son is not like that..." he insisted but admitted that he didn't know if his son was having an affair.