Pune fort murder: Accused lovers now turn against each other
What's the story
Days after the alleged murder of Pune real estate director Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary have turned against each other. Sources told TOI that both are now accusing the other of planning and executing the murder. The case has taken a new turn as investigators find their accounts contradictory.
Investigation update
What accused told cops
According to police, Chetan reportedly said that he planned to start a new life by eloping, but Siya insisted on killing Ketan. Siya, on the other hand, told cops that Chetan planned the murder conspiracy and that he cried after a failed attempt on Ketan's life on June 14. To eliminate Ketan, Siya had also allegedly decided on a signal. Police sources told The Week that Siya claimed she bent down to signal Chetan to push Ketan off the fort.
Case details
Initially thought to be an accident
The incident, which occurred on June 18, was initially thought to be an accident. However, investigators now suspect it was a premeditated murder. CCTV footage from the fort's ticket counter showed Ketan and Siya walking together with a hooded figure trailing behind, later identified as Chetan. Police say the location of the push was deliberately chosen, a secluded part of the fort with fewer visitors between Monday and Wednesday.
Murder investigation
Goyal, Chaudhary met at cafe to plan murder
The day before Ketan's death, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a cafe to plan the murder. Investigators suspect they had conducted reconnaissance visits to choose the location. On the day of the alleged murder, CCTV footage showed Chetan wearing a hoodie in 33-degree heat, which raised suspicions among cops. Call records revealed thousands of conversations between Siya and Chetan over six months. They had also searched online for ways to kill Chetan.
Murder motive
Motive behind Ketan's murder revealed
The motive behind Ketan's murder was revealed during the investigation. Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan but also didn't want to call off the engagement openly. Investigators found that eliminating Ketan was their only option. The families had known each other for decades and had planned a grand wedding in Udaipur later this year. Siya and Ketan got engaged in February, months after the former met Chetan at a Diwali party last year.
Father
'We have never seen the girl in question'
Meanwhile, Chetan's father has defended his son, saying he is being "framed." "We have never seen the girl...and know absolutely nothing about her. In fact, I only found out about her name, Siya, yesterday...I have never seen her...I saw her for the first time at the police station," Babulal Chaudhary, a grocery shop owner, told reporters on Wednesday. "My son is not like that..." he insisted but admitted that he didn't know if his son was having an affair.