Pune girl dies after dengue diagnosis, PMC seeks records

A nine-year-old girl from Khese Park, Pune, sadly passed away on October 18 after showing severe dengue symptoms.

She was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic just a day earlier and tested positive on a non-ELISA NS1 antigen test, and was diagnosed with dengue shock syndrome and dengue-associated HLH, which caused her platelet count to drop and affected her organs.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought her treatment records and test reports for further investigation, while the civic health audit committee will confirm the exact cause of death.