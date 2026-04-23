Pune hit by hailstorm and heavy rain amid 41°C heat
Pune just got hit with a surprise hailstorm and heavy rain on Wednesday evening, which threw daily life and traffic out of gear.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for more rain in the city until April 25.
Areas like Kothrud and Talegaon Dabhade saw heavy showers with hail, while Hinjewadi and Aundh got lighter rains.
All this happened while Pune was already dealing with intense summer heat (temperatures touched 41 degrees Celsius) and waterlogging led to some serious traffic jams.
Western disturbance triggers Maharashtra storms
Turns out, it's not just Pune: this weather is part of a bigger pattern across Maharashtra. According to IMD meteorologist S D Sanap, a western disturbance mixing with lots of moisture is behind these sudden storms.
Other cities like Satara and Sangli also got drenched, and Solapur faced hailstorms too, which have farmers worried about their crops.
The IMD's rainfall alert covers central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and parts of the Konkan region until April 25, while Vidarbha is still under a heat wave warning thanks to shifting weather systems making things unpredictable.