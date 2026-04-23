Pune hit by hailstorm and heavy rain amid 41°C heat

Western disturbance triggers Maharashtra storms

Turns out, it's not just Pune: this weather is part of a bigger pattern across Maharashtra. According to IMD meteorologist S D Sanap, a western disturbance mixing with lots of moisture is behind these sudden storms.

Other cities like Satara and Sangli also got drenched, and Solapur faced hailstorms too, which have farmers worried about their crops.

The IMD's rainfall alert covers central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and parts of the Konkan region until April 25, while Vidarbha is still under a heat wave warning thanks to shifting weather systems making things unpredictable.