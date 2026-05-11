Pune hits 43.8°C highest May temperature since 2015 IMD warns India May 11, 2026

Pune hit a sizzling 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest May temperature since 2015.

The IMD has put out heat wave warnings for several regions, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

This intense heat is thanks to hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, clear skies letting the sun do its thing, and not much moisture in the air.