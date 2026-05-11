Pune hits 43.8°C highest May temperature since 2015 IMD warns
Pune hit a sizzling 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest May temperature since 2015.
The IMD has put out heat wave warnings for several regions, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.
This intense heat is thanks to hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, clear skies letting the sun do its thing, and not much moisture in the air.
Pune's Shivajinagar hits 41.4°C — highest May temperature since 2015
Shivajinagar recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius, the highest May temperature since 2015.
Other spots like Wadgaonsheri (41.2 degrees Celsius), Magarpatta, Hadapsar, and Chinchwad all crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark too, definitely not hoodie weather!
Meanwhile, Pashan was noticeably cooler at just 30 degrees Celsius.
Rising morning temperatures also played a part in making this heat wave feel even more intense across Pune.