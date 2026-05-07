Pune hospitals face critical blood shortage impacting surgeries this May

B positive units especially scarce

Blood banks warn their supplies might last only a few more days. Dr. Nisha Teli from Aundh District Blood Bank mentioned B-positive blood is especially scarce since the planned May 1 camps were canceled.

There's extra pressure from rural hospitals too. Experts say some people wrongly believe donating in summer makes you weak, which isn't true.

Ram Bangad from Raktache Nate NGO called donating "a social responsibility." If you're healthy and able, now's a great time to step up: your donation could save lives.