Pune hospitals face critical blood shortage impacting surgeries this May
Pune's blood banks are running dangerously low, and it's starting to impact surgeries.
The city usually needs around 1,500 units of blood every day, but donations have dropped sharply this May, mostly because fewer donation camps are happening during summer break and the heat is keeping people away.
B positive units especially scarce
Blood banks warn their supplies might last only a few more days. Dr. Nisha Teli from Aundh District Blood Bank mentioned B-positive blood is especially scarce since the planned May 1 camps were canceled.
There's extra pressure from rural hospitals too. Experts say some people wrongly believe donating in summer makes you weak, which isn't true.
Ram Bangad from Raktache Nate NGO called donating "a social responsibility." If you're healthy and able, now's a great time to step up: your donation could save lives.