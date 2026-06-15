Pune imposes 10-day ban on heavy and oversized vehicles

Checkpoints enforce ban and penalize violators

Enforcement teams are set up at major entry points to keep things in check, and anyone breaking the rules will face strict action.

The ban covers all heavy trucks, construction vehicles, and freight carriers, but if you're driving a car or motorcycle, you're good to go.

Truck drivers have been asked to cooperate so everyone can get around more easily during these 10 days.

Traffic police are urging commuters and operators to watch for official advisories.