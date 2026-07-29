Pune July rainfall 508.2mm nearly matches 1907 record
India
Pune's July rainfall has nearly matched its all-time record from 1907, hitting 508.2mm so far this month, and there's still time left for more showers before July ends.
The India Meteorological Department says this surge is thanks to several active weather systems working together, making this monsoon especially intense.
Multiple systems trigger Pune alerts
Multiple factors are behind the downpour: a southward monsoon trough, a deep depression over Odisha, cyclonic circulations up north, and even a western disturbance.
With Pune under a yellow alert and nearby ghats facing orange alerts for July 30 and 31, local authorities are keeping an eye on flood-prone spots as the rain keeps coming.