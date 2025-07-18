Pune jumps to 8th spot in Swachh Survekshan 2024
Pune just jumped to 8th place in the Swachh Survekshan 2024, a big national survey that checks how clean India's cities are.
That's one spot higher than last year, and it makes Pune the second-cleanest city in Maharashtra—just behind neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad, which kept its top "garbage-free" status.
Boost from better waste segregation, efficient door-to-door garbage collection
The boost comes from better waste segregation and more efficient door-to-door garbage collection.
Still, city officials admit there's work to do, especially in rapidly growing suburban areas.
This year also saw the launch of a new "Super Swachh League" for cities that always ace these surveys (like Indore and Surat), which let Pune move up among regular contenders.
Rankings highlight what's working and where there are gaps
Pune's progress is good news for anyone who cares about cleaner cities—but it also shows how tough urban waste management can be as cities expand.
The rankings highlight what's working and where there are gaps, giving everyone—from residents to policymakers—a clearer picture of where things stand.