Pune jumps to 8th spot in Swachh Survekshan 2024

Boost from better waste segregation, efficient door-to-door garbage collection

The boost comes from better waste segregation and more efficient door-to-door garbage collection.

Still, city officials admit there's work to do, especially in rapidly growing suburban areas.

This year also saw the launch of a new "Super Swachh League" for cities that always ace these surveys (like Indore and Surat), which let Pune move up among regular contenders.