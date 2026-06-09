Pune likely to get alternate day water from June 15 India Jun 09, 2026

Pune is likely to get water only on alternate days from June 15.

The city's reservoirs are running low and the monsoon is expected to bring less rain than usual, so the PMC is making this change for everyone, including cantonment areas.

Officials announced the move on June 8 and are asking residents to be mindful about how they use water.