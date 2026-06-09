Pune likely to get alternate day water from June 15
Pune is likely to get water only on alternate days from June 15.
The city's reservoirs are running low and the monsoon is expected to bring less rain than usual, so the PMC is making this change for everyone, including cantonment areas.
Officials announced the move on June 8 and are asking residents to be mindful about how they use water.
Water Resources Department recommended 15% cut
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram explained that delayed rains and shrinking dam levels pushed them to act after a recommendation from the Water Resources Department called for a 15% cut in usage.
PMC leaders met on June 8 and agreed on rationing; a ward-by-ward supply schedule will be out soon.
Residents are encouraged to fix leaks, report waste, and reuse treated water wherever possible. Every little bit helps during this tough stretch.