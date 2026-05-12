Pune locals urge leaders to model Modi's fuel conservation appeal India May 12, 2026

After PM Modi's push for fuel conservation, Pune locals are asking leaders to actually practice what they preach.

While Modi suggested using public transport, EVs, and remote work to cut down on petroleum use, people pointed out that government convoys and VIP protocols still burn a lot of fuel.

Digital creator Neeraj Nangare put it simply: "Before asking common citizens to take public transport, leaders must set an example - board a train, take a bus, fly on a commercial plane. People will follow them,"