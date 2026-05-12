Pune locals urge leaders to model Modi's fuel conservation appeal
After PM Modi's push for fuel conservation, Pune locals are asking leaders to actually practice what they preach.
While Modi suggested using public transport, EVs, and remote work to cut down on petroleum use, people pointed out that government convoys and VIP protocols still burn a lot of fuel.
Digital creator Neeraj Nangare put it simply: "Before asking common citizens to take public transport, leaders must set an example - board a train, take a bus, fly on a commercial plane. People will follow them,"
Costs and chargers hinder Pune EVs
Switching to electric vehicles in Pune isn't easy: high prices, limited charging spots, and costly battery upkeep are holding things back.
Only a handful of the city's 50 charging stations get daily use, so expansion plans are on pause.
Meanwhile, Pune-based Forum for IT Employees (FITE) supports working from home but want clear government policies to make it happen.
As Dhairyashil Vandekar said, every saved liter of fuel helps the country.