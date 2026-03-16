Pune: Man beaten to death over relationship with minor girl
India
A 23-year-old man, Nagesh Sanjay Jadhav, was killed in Pune's Kothrud area after being lured to a terrace using his minor girlfriend's phone.
He was allegedly beaten by her family members on Saturday evening (March 14, 2026).
Police have booked 10 people for murder and arrested six so far.
Investigation underway
Jadhav left home around 7:15pm and less than an hour later, his mother got a threatening call about him.
Relatives found him badly injured on a terrace surrounded by sticks; he died at the hospital soon after.
Police are now checking mobile records, CCTV footage, and eyewitness accounts.
Six suspects are in custody until March 17, while four more are still missing as of today.