Pune: Man kills wife over constant arguments, calls police
India
In Pune's Khadki area, 56-year-old real estate businessman Dilip Namburi Kandathil has been accused of murdering his wife, Bindu, 53, during a heated argument at their apartment.
The couple reportedly had ongoing fights about Dilip meeting his ex-wife and financial troubles, along with Bindu's struggles with depression.
Details of the incident
Right after the incident, Dilip called the police himself and confessed.
Officers arrived quickly and found Bindu unresponsive in their bedroom—there were no signs of forced entry.
Police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Sub-Inspector Sharad Dethe is leading the investigation, gathering forensic evidence and witness accounts.