Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure says water sufficient, no cuts planned
India
Despite all the buzz about low reservoir levels, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure wants everyone to relax; she says there's enough water for now and no cuts are planned.
The Water Supply Department is keeping things running smoothly, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is closely watching dam storage and distribution.
Nagpure also asked people not to believe rumors about water cuts.
Pune elected wing opposed alternate-day supply
Last week, there was talk of switching to alternate-day supply because of weak monsoon rains, but the elected wing opposed the proposal and it didn't happen.
The mayor promised any technical hiccups will be fixed quickly so taps keep flowing.
She did remind everyone to use water sensibly as a team effort with the PMC.