Pune: MBA student dies of electric shock, protests erupt
India
A 23-year-old MBA student, Chaitanya Kundalik Chavan, died after getting an electric shock from a water cooler at Pune's College of Agriculture.
His passing has led to strong protests on campus, with students demanding better safety and accountability.
Students demand 4 officials be suspended
Students want four officials suspended, a full electrical audit, and an on-campus medical dispensary for the 1,500-strong student body.
The college has started making changes, like adding a rubber mat under the cooler and sealing sockets, while promising a full investigation into what went wrong.