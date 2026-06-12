Pune moves to alternate-day water supply as reservoirs run low

Even-odd water schedule for Pune

Neighborhoods like Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner, Yerawada, and Koregaon Park will get water on even dates; Kothrud, Hadapsar, Viman Nagar, and Bibvewadi will get it on odd dates.

PMC has banned using drinking water for things such as construction or washing cars. Everyone is encouraged to fix leaks and reuse treated water for gardens.

Daily supply returns briefly from July 8-11 for the palkhi procession, then it is back to alternate days.

If you run into issues, you can reach out via PMC's helpline or PMC Care platform.