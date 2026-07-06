Pune-Mumbai expressway missing link opened by Devendra Fadnavis develops potholes

MSRDC blames bonding, orders 2-hour checks

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, or MSRDC, says the main culprit is poor bonding between the bitumen and concrete layers, made worse by fuel leaks and heavy traffic during rain.

Contractors now have to inspect the road every two hours and fix any problems right away.

Fadnavis also clarified that only two potholes appeared at the connector section, so no widespread damage for now.