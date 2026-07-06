Pune-Mumbai expressway missing link opened by Devendra Fadnavis develops potholes
India
The brand-new Pune-Mumbai Expressway Missing Link, opened in May by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is already facing pothole issues thanks to early monsoon rains.
Commuters have been quick to point out the bumpy patches, which pushed authorities to jump into repair mode and step up road checks.
MSRDC blames bonding, orders 2-hour checks
Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, or MSRDC, says the main culprit is poor bonding between the bitumen and concrete layers, made worse by fuel leaks and heavy traffic during rain.
Contractors now have to inspect the road every two hours and fix any problems right away.
Fadnavis also clarified that only two potholes appeared at the connector section, so no widespread damage for now.