Pune Mumbai Expressway reopens after traffic police cleared debris
India
After two days of nonstop rain, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is back open. Traffic police worked hard to clear landslide debris and water so vehicles can move again.
Sub-Inspector Karan Shikalgar says traffic is flowing but warns that if the weather gets worse, some cars might be diverted to the old highway.
Mumbai trains delayed and roads blocked
Mumbai is still on red alert as heavy rain and strong winds (up to 70km/h) keep things messy.
The city saw over 105mm of rain in just 24 hours, with suburbs getting even more, and a high tide later today could add to flooding worries.
Trains are delayed or canceled, some roads are blocked by fallen trees, and officials are asking people to avoid non-essential travel if possible.