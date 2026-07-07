Pune Municipal Corporation pauses alternate-day water supply until July 12
India
Good news for Pune: the city's alternate-day water supply plan is on hold until July 12, thanks to better rainfall and fuller dams.
This scheme had kicked in mid-June when water levels were low, but now things are looking up.
PMC's water department head Nandkishor Jagtap said they will keep an eye on rain and reservoir updates before making any more changes.
PMC promises regular water supply
PMC promises regular water supply during this break, with all treatment plants and pumping stations told to keep things running smoothly.
Meanwhile, 101 municipal schools have been given a holiday so warkari pilgrims in town for religious processions have a place to stay, with food, drinking water, and sanitation sorted.
If needed, more schools will be opened to help out.