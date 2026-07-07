Pune Municipal Corporation pauses alternate-day water supply until July 12 India Jul 07, 2026

Good news for Pune: the city's alternate-day water supply plan is on hold until July 12, thanks to better rainfall and fuller dams.

This scheme had kicked in mid-June when water levels were low, but now things are looking up.

PMC's water department head Nandkishor Jagtap said they will keep an eye on rain and reservoir updates before making any more changes.