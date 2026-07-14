Pune Municipal Corporation pauses water cuts until July 22
Good news for Pune residents: PMC has put water cuts on hold until July 22, thanks to better rainfall and fuller dams.
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has asked officials to stick with daily supply for now, instead of the alternate-day plan.
Earlier restrictions were brought in last month amid concerns over a possible rainfall deficit due to the expected impact of El Nino.
Pune PMC to reassess water levels
PMC will check water levels again before July 22, using IMD forecasts and dam inflow data to decide if restrictions need to return.
The city also got a temporary break during the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession.
Mayor Nagpure reminded everyone that water is a precious natural resource and that citizens should use it responsibly and avoid wastage, adding that cooperation from every resident is necessary to conserve water.
Right now, Pune's five main dams are at almost 55% capacity after heavy rains.