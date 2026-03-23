Pune-Nashik highway accident: 3 family members killed, 2 children injured
India
A late-night accident on the Pune-Nashik highway near Eklahare village turned tragic when a speeding car crossed the divider and crashed head-on into a private bus.
Three people, Mallikarjun Ambegave, his wife Aarti, and Lata Tuplondhe, were killed on the spot.
Two children, Mrunal and Prem Ambegave, were injured and are being treated.
Investigation underway
The bus driver reported the incident to Manchar police early Monday.
An FIR was filed against the car's deceased driver for rash driving under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police are still investigating what led to this heartbreaking accident.