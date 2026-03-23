Pune-Nashik highway accident: 3 family members killed, 2 children injured India Mar 23, 2026

A late-night accident on the Pune-Nashik highway near Eklahare village turned tragic when a speeding car crossed the divider and crashed head-on into a private bus.

Three people, Mallikarjun Ambegave, his wife Aarti, and Lata Tuplondhe, were killed on the spot.

Two children, Mrunal and Prem Ambegave, were injured and are being treated.