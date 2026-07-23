Pune not facing water cuts as reservoirs mostly above 70%
India
Good news, Pune! The city won't face any water cuts right now.
Thanks to solid rainfall, all six main reservoirs, Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet, Temghar, Pavana, and Mulshi, are filling up nicely (most are above 70% capacity).
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure reassured everyone that the water supply is normal and being watched closely by PMC's team.
PMC paused planned weekly water cuts
PMC had earlier planned weekly water cuts starting June 15 because of El Nino worries and low rain forecasts.
But they hit pause on that plan to keep things smooth during the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi festival.
With river levels like Mutha and Bhima also staying safe, officials say there's no need to worry about shortages for now.