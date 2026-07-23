Pune not facing water cuts as reservoirs mostly above 70%

Good news, Pune! The city won't face any water cuts right now.

Thanks to solid rainfall, all six main reservoirs, Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet, Temghar, Pavana, and Mulshi, are filling up nicely (most are above 70% capacity).

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure reassured everyone that the water supply is normal and being watched closely by PMC's team.