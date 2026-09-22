Pune Police allege Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary killed Ketan Agarwal
Pune Police have filed a massive charge sheet in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, revealing that his fiancee Siya Goyal and her secret husband Chetan Chaudhary allegedly planned his killing.
On June 18, at Lohagad Fort, police say Goyal pushed Agarwal off a cliff while Chaudhary kicked him, ending a months-long conspiracy.
Fake Instagram account allegedly lured Agarwal
According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly secretly married before her engagement to Agarwal.
When their first plan to hire a killer fell through, they used a fake Instagram account to lure Agarwal back to Lohagad Fort for a second attempt.
All accused are now in Yerwada Jail, and the prosecution may also seek the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the court reviews evidence like CCTV footage and witness statements.