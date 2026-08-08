Pune police arrest 2 alleged peddlers, seize ganja valued ₹73,800
Pune's anti-narcotics team just pulled off a big undercover operation. Posing as buyers, they arrested two alleged ganja peddlers and seized over 1kg of drugs worth ₹73,800.
The bust happened in Hadapsar-Phursungi after a tipoff about a repeat offender recruiting a group of youths and running an organized drug distribution network.
Police detain 84 alleged ganja buyers
After catching the peddlers, police switched roles and posed as sellers.
Within an hour, 84 alleged customers, including students and professionals, approached the undercover police to purchase ganja and were detained.
Those who had no criminal record but had approached the undercover officers to buy ganja were counseled.
Additional Commissioner Tejaswi Satpute said they are now digging deeper to find more people linked to this network and track its money trail.