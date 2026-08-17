Pune police impose prohibitory order from August 18 to 31
Pune police have rolled out a prohibitory order from August 18 to 31, aiming to keep things peaceful during upcoming festivals like Eid-e-Milad, Narali Purnima, and Raksha Bandhan.
The move comes after recent protests and concerns over public disturbances, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr. Prashant Amrutkar signing off on the directive.
Pune order bans gatherings and processions
The order bans groups of five or more people gathering without permission, as well as unauthorized processions.
Carrying weapons or explosives, using provocative slogans or creating and posting of "criminal reels" on social media when such content is intended to spread fear or issue threats: all are off-limits.
If you break these rules, be ready for legal action under the Maharashtra Police Act.
The restrictions apply citywide unless officials announce changes.