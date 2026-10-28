Pune police officer suspended after filmed drunk driving in Manjari
India
A Pune police officer has been suspended after being filmed driving drunk and on the wrong side of the road in Manjari, allegedly being driven without a number plate.
The 39-year-old woman cop posted at Kalepadal police station now faces an FIR and suspension.
The incident was captured by bystanders and went viral on social media.
Pune officer admits drinking, FIR filed
In the viral video, the officer openly admits to drinking while in uniform.
Police say she was not on duty at the time and may have been out with friends before driving.
A first information report, or FIR, has been filed, and officials are continuing their investigation into the matter.