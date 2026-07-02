Pune police probe conspiracy in Ketan Agrawal Lohagad Fort killing
India
The Ketan Agrawal murder case in Pune is getting more complicated.
While police first focused on Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, they're now investigating if someone else helped plan or carry out the crime at Lohagad Fort.
Police plan polygraph for Siya Goyal
At a recent court hearing, police pushed to dig deeper into a possible wider conspiracy and asked for more time to question Goyal and Chaudhary.
They've been talking to family members and others connected to the case, checking Agrawal's phone for erased data, and are planning a polygraph test for Goyal.