Pune police reclassify Ketan Vishal Agarwal death as murder
India
Pune police have reclassified the death of 26-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal at Lohagad Fort from an accident to murder.
Agarwal fell 400 feet into a gorge while taking photos during a birthday outing, and investigators now believe he was pushed by his fiancee and her male friend.
Agarwal's fiancee and friend detained
Agarwal's fiancee and her friend have been detained; the couple had plans for a grand wedding in Udaipur this November.
The case is now being probed as a case of murder.