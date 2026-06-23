Pune police reclassify Ketan Vishal Agarwal death as murder India Jun 23, 2026

Pune police have reclassified the death of 26-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal at Lohagad Fort from an accident to murder.

Agarwal fell 400 feet into a gorge while taking photos during a birthday outing, and investigators now believe he was pushed by his fiancee and her male friend.