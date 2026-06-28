Pune police recreate Lohagad Fort scene in Ketan Agarwal case
Pune police took a big step on Sunday by recreating the crime scene at Lohagad Fort, hoping to piece together what really happened in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
The two main accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were brought to the spot under tight security so investigators could check their stories and better understand the sequence of events.
For a while, access to the fort was blocked off to keep things undisturbed.
Police probe Chetan Chaudhary's influence
Police are zeroing in on Chaudhary's role, especially how he may have convinced Goyal (who was engaged to Agarwal) to go through with the plan.
They've seized a motorcycle allegedly used for the trip and are examining an old video showing Goyal and Chaudhary together at a cricket match, which hints at their earlier connection.
Even though Siya's family knew about her relationship with Chaudhary, they reportedly agreed to her engagement with Agarwal because of his family's financial status.
The motive is still being probed, but it seems rooted in personal issues between those involved.