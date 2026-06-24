Pune police uncover Lohagad Fort murder that killed Ketan Agarwal
Pune police uncovered a carefully planned murder behind what first looked like a tragic accident.
Ketan Agarwal, a Pune realtor, was pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026, while taking photos with his fiancee Siya Goyal, who had lured him there, as her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary followed and pushed him off.
Suspicious family members prompted an investigation that revealed the shocking truth: both Goyal and Chaudhary are now in custody.
Chetan Chaudhary's 5-step plot and confession
Chaudhary spent months plotting the crime, using a five-step plan to avoid getting caught.
He left his phone at work for a fake alibi, kept his internet off all day to erase digital traces, carried someone else's phone while traveling, and disguised himself with a hoodie and mask despite the heat.
On the day of the murder, he met Agarwal and Goyal at the fort for photos; after Goyal suggested moving closer to the edge, Chaudhary pushed Agarwal off and fled.
Police grew suspicious of Goyal's story and arrested Chaudhary on June 20. He confessed soon after.