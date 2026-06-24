Pune police uncover Lohagad Fort murder that killed Ketan Agarwal

Chetan Chaudhary's 5-step plot and confession

Chaudhary spent months plotting the crime, using a five-step plan to avoid getting caught.

He left his phone at work for a fake alibi, kept his internet off all day to erase digital traces, carried someone else's phone while traveling, and disguised himself with a hoodie and mask despite the heat.

On the day of the murder, he met Agarwal and Goyal at the fort for photos; after Goyal suggested moving closer to the edge, Chaudhary pushed Agarwal off and fled.

Police grew suspicious of Goyal's story and arrested Chaudhary on June 20. He confessed soon after.