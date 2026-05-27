Video: Pune Porsche crash accused's father celebrates bail with family 

Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche case, was recently granted bail. The Supreme Court granted him bail on March 10 after he spent nearly 22 months in jail. The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that Agarwal had made a case for bail and directed that conditions would be decided by the trial court. Following the bail order, a video, which netizens claim shows the family celebrating, went viral.

Celebration footage Vishal dances with his family in viral video The video shows Vishal dancing with his wife and son at what appears to be a local restaurant. The celebrations were set to the tune of the 1977 Bollywood song "Bambai se aaya mera dost, dost ko salaam karo." In the video, Vishal is seen wearing two garlands around his neck, one made of pink flowers and the other of currency notes. During the celebration, his son can be seen raising him while others clap and cheer.

Twitter Post Video that went viral पुणे के बहुचर्चित पोर्श कार एक्सीडेंट केस के मुख्य आरोपियों में शामिल अग्रवाल परिवार एक बार फिर विवादों में घिर गया है। महीने भर पहले ही जमानत पर रिहा हुए नाबालिग आरोपी के पिता विशाल अग्रवाल अपनी पत्नी के साथ एक भव्य पार्टी में जश्न मनाते हुए दिखे हैं।#Pune pic.twitter.com/BHBKlfrA2M — Himanshu Shrivastava (@himanshupoet) May 27, 2026

Advertisement

Arrest details Vishal was accused of tampering evidence Vishal and his wife were arrested for allegedly trying to tamper with their son's blood samples after the incident. They were accused of attempting to prove that the teenager, who was allegedly driving the Porsche, wasn't drunk during the crash. Vishal was also accused of pressuring their driver into taking responsibility for the accident.

Advertisement

Case background Porsche case dates back to May 19, 2024 The Pune Porsche case dates back to May 19, 2024, when the Porsche allegedly driven by his minor son hit two software engineers, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, killing them. The teen driver was granted bail within hours by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which asked him to assist traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on road safety. However, the JJB later decided to try the teen as an adult, a decision they reversed a month later.