Pune protests after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted and killed
India
Pune is reeling after a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed, allegedly by a 65-year-old laborer who lured her with food.
Police quickly tracked him down using CCTV footage, but the case has triggered huge protests.
People even blocked the Pune-Bengaluru highway, demanding swift justice for the young victim.
Maharashtra chief minister wants death penalty
Maharashtra's chief minister wants the death penalty for the accused and promises fast-track court action.
It turns out this is not his first offense: he faced similar charges in 2015 but was acquitted.
This has led to tough questions about why he was free, with politicians demanding capital punishment, questions about why he was out on bail, and resignation demands.