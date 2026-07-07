Pune rains add 2.6 TMC Khadakwasla storage more than doubles
India
Pune just got hit with some serious rain, and it's made a real difference: water levels in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams jumped by 2.6 TMC in only 24 hours.
Khadakwasla saw the biggest boost, with its storage more than doubling in a single day.
Storage 29% residents told move belongings
Even with this surge, the dams are still holding less water than they were at this time last year: storage is around 29% now versus nearly 63% back then.
Because of rising water near riverbanks, officials are asking people living nearby to move their stuff out of low-lying areas as a safety step.