Pune retiree loses ₹5.63cr in WhatsApp trading scam

Scam exposed after withdrawal attempt; police investigating

When he tried to withdraw his funds, the scammers demanded another ₹20 lakh for "taxes" and then vanished, shutting down the app and cutting off contact.

The victim has filed an FIR with Pune Cyber Police, who are now tracing the money and say the funds were moved across multiple accounts, complicating recovery efforts.

SEBI has issued warnings against unregistered trading platforms—similar cases have hit other professionals in Pune recently.