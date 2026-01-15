Next Article
Woman, boyfriend murder ex-partner in Rajkot
India
On Makar Sankranti in Rajkot, Gujarat, a 45-year-old man named Sawan Goswami was fatally stabbed by his ex-girlfriend Varsha and her new boyfriend.
Their four-month relationship had ended badly, and after several arguments—including one just the day before—Goswami went to Varsha's house, where an argument turned violent and he was stabbed eight times.
What happened next
A police complaint had been filed after earlier confrontations but he still chose to visit Varsha.
Police arrived quickly and took him to the hospital, but he didn't survive.
Both Varsha and her boyfriend were arrested.
A senior police officer told India Today, "The murder occurred due to multiple disputes between the victim and the accused."
The investigation is still ongoing.