Video: Air India flight engine sucks in baggage container

An Air India Airbus A350, operating as Flight AI101 from Delhi to New York, suffered a double setback on Thursday. Firstly, the aircraft had to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace. After returning to Delhi, the Air India flight faced another mishap on the tarmac. An unsecured baggage container was sucked into its right-side engine while taxiing in dense fog conditions, causing the engine to be damaged.
"Air India confirms that Flight AI101...was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," Air India said. "The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board," the airline said in a statement.
The aircraft has now been grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, which could lead to disruptions on select routes operated with the A350 aircraft. This incident comes on the heels of another incident where an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) fire warning forced a Singapore-bound Air India flight to return to Delhi after about an hour's flight on Wednesday.