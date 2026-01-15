Video: Air India flight engine sucks in baggage container

Airline

Airline issues statement

"Air India confirms that Flight AI101...was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," Air India said. "The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board," the airline said in a statement.