Pune rickshaw drivers charging higher fares using September 1 rates
In Pune, some auto rickshaw drivers are charging higher fares by quoting new rates that don't actually start until September 1, 2026.
Passengers say drivers are either misquoting or tacking on extra charges to the meter, causing confusion and frustration.
The RTO said it had not received any major complaints yet.
Pune app and meter overcharging reported
People have shared stories of being charged way above the meter, like a ₹154 ride jumping to ₹210, or a usual ₹190 trip costing ₹245.
Even app-based rides aren't immune, with drivers asking passengers to pay more than the app-displayed fare and blaming the upcoming fare hike.
The RTO says they'll be doing surprise checks around the city, while rickshaw unions admit it's tough to keep tabs on every driver but insist current fares should be followed.