Pune Rural Police probe suspected Lohagad murder of Ketan Agarwal

The Pune Rural Police are digging into the suspected murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, who died at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

What first looked like a tragic accident is now suspected to be a planned murder involving his fiancee, Siya, and her boyfriend, Chetan, both arrested on June 23.

Eyewitnesses have become central to figuring out what really happened that day.