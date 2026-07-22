Pune Rural Police probe suspected Lohagad murder of Ketan Agarwal
The Pune Rural Police are digging into the suspected murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, who died at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
What first looked like a tragic accident is now suspected to be a planned murder involving his fiancee, Siya, and her boyfriend, Chetan, both arrested on June 23.
Eyewitnesses have become central to figuring out what really happened that day.
Police allege plotting and message deletions
Investigators are relying on eyewitness accounts, digital clues like CCTV footage and phone records, and physical evidence to build the timeline.
Police believe Siya and Chetan plotted the murder days in advance near a Pune lounge.
Suspicion grew when they allegedly deleted key messages after the incident and Siya allegedly wiped data from Ketan's phone shortly before his death, moves that have made eyewitness stories even more important in cracking this case.