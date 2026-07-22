Pune students camp at Jantar Mantar, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Over 800 students from Pune are camping out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after the NEET paper leak.
The protest, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is getting strong support from Maharashtra volunteers who are helping with logistics and legal aid.
Even with heavy rain and tight budgets, students say they're not giving up anytime soon.
Police lathi charges injured hundreds
Things got heated earlier when police lathi charges injured hundreds of protesters, leading to more security around the area.
Despite some heading home due to personal reasons, many, like Raj Torne from Mumbai University, are standing firm: "We are not leaving until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."
The group's determination is clear, even as challenges mount.