Pune students camp at Jantar Mantar, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Over 800 students from Pune are camping out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after the NEET paper leak.

The protest, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is getting strong support from Maharashtra volunteers who are helping with logistics and legal aid.

Even with heavy rain and tight budgets, students say they're not giving up anytime soon.