Pune under strict 14 day curfew starting May 26
India
Starting May 26, Pune is under a strict 14-day curfew to keep things calm and safe.
The police are not allowing any public events, so protests, rallies, or marches are off the table for now.
Carrying weapons or anything flammable is also banned, and anyone breaking these rules could face legal action.
Pune Municipal Corporation urges staff carpool
With fuel prices climbing and expenses rising, the Pune Municipal Corporation is asking its staff to cut back on car use: only essential trips are allowed.
Carpooling and using public transport like the metro or busses are encouraged, plus more virtual meetings to save fuel.
These steps follow PM Modi's call for conservation during the West Asian crisis and aim to help the city manage costs smartly.