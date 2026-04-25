Pune water supply low Friday, PMC expects normal Saturday

PMC mandates tanker registration, GPS, cameras

The city had planned a one-day shutdown for 45 repair projects, but delays on the main line caused ongoing issues.

To help people out, the PMC is setting up new rules for private water tankers, including mandatory registration and adding GPS and cameras, so getting water should be safer and more reliable.

Plus, work is underway to boost supply in Mohammadwadi and Undri, with upgrades expected by mid-May.