Pune: Woman dies while trying to escape prostitution racket police raid
India
A police raid at a Viman Nagar spa in Pune, suspected of running a prostitution racket, took a tragic turn on Monday.
Trying to escape, a woman and the spa manager jumped from a first-floor window—sadly, the woman lost her life while the manager survived with injuries.
Legal action against spa operator
Police managed to rescue four girls during the operation and have started legal action against the spa operator under anti-trafficking laws.
The case highlights ongoing efforts to shut down illegal businesses hiding behind legitimate fronts.