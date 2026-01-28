Pune: Yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms on January 27-28
Heads up, Pune! IMD has issued a yellow alert for January 27-28 for parts of North Maharashtra and Marathwada, including Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani.
Expect light to moderate rain in isolated areas, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in pockets.
For January 28 in Pune city: think partly cloudy skies, highs near 30°C and lows around 17-18°C—plus a small chance of drizzle.
Why should you care?
This unseasonal rain is thanks to moisture from the Arabian Sea brought in by a Western Disturbance—basically, it's making things cloudier and stormier than usual.
Rural areas and hill spots like Lonavala are more likely to see heavier showers.
The weather could mess with crops (especially wheat and grapes) and raise the risk of catching viral flu.
So if you're out and about: carry an umbrella, drive carefully on wet roads, and definitely don't stand under trees during lightning!