Pune: Yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms on January 27-28

Why should you care?

This unseasonal rain is thanks to moisture from the Arabian Sea brought in by a Western Disturbance—basically, it's making things cloudier and stormier than usual.

Rural areas and hill spots like Lonavala are more likely to see heavier showers.

The weather could mess with crops (especially wheat and grapes) and raise the risk of catching viral flu.

So if you're out and about: carry an umbrella, drive carefully on wet roads, and definitely don't stand under trees during lightning!