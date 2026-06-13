Pune ZTCC calls 3 year old region's youngest organ donor
A three-year-old boy from Pune just made history as the region's youngest organ donor.
After a tragic fall left him brain dead on June 12, his family, guided by transplant coordinator Lochana Jadhav, chose to donate his organs.
The Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC) called it a first for Pune Zone.
Donated organs aid 4 patients
Thanks to his family's brave decision, the boy's kidneys and liver went to two young patients at Ruby Hall Clinic and Manipal Hospital, while his corneas were donated and will help restore vision to two blind patients.
Doctors said donations from children this young are incredibly rare and require careful teamwork.
Officials praised both the parents' courage and the medical teams' dedication. This was also Pune Zone's 30th organ donation this year.