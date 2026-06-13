Pune ZTCC calls 3 year old region's youngest organ donor

Donated organs aid 4 patients

Thanks to his family's brave decision, the boy's kidneys and liver went to two young patients at Ruby Hall Clinic and Manipal Hospital, while his corneas were donated and will help restore vision to two blind patients.

Doctors said donations from children this young are incredibly rare and require careful teamwork.

Officials praised both the parents' courage and the medical teams' dedication. This was also Pune Zone's 30th organ donation this year.