Puneet Salvi found hanging in Rajasthan, police probe phone dispute
India
A 14-year-old, Puneet Salvi, was found hanging in his family's field in Mohi village, Rajasthan. He was an eighth-grade student.
Police are checking if a disagreement about mobile phone use with his mother the night before played a role in this heartbreaking incident.
Police collected evidence, autopsy pending
On Friday night, Puneet's mother asked him to hand over his phone to his sister and focus on his studies. After running an errand for his father, he left home and did not come back.
His family searched all night; sadly, his grandmother found him the next morning.
Police have collected evidence and are waiting for autopsy results to understand exactly what happened. The investigation is ongoing as officials look into every angle.