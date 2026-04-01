Pune's 24-hour water cut extended after pipeline meter installation issue
Pune's planned 24-hour water cut, which started on April 23, is now running longer than expected.
The delay comes after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ran into technical difficulties installing a critical 2000mm diameter pipeline flow meter on the main water pipeline connecting Khadakwasla and the Parvati water treatment plant, a maintenance work meant to install flow meters at water centers and along pipelines.
Pune neighborhoods scramble, rely on tankers
Neighborhoods such as Parvati, Wadgaon Katraj, and several Peth areas have been left scrambling for water, with many residents relying on tankers.
Some locals were caught off guard by how long the shortage has lasted.
At a PMC meeting, political leaders pushed for better accountability; BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik even suggested the city should help cover residents' tanker expenses.
PMC promises clearer communication and planning
Acknowledging people's frustration, PMC officials said they'll work on clearer communication and smoother planning for future maintenance.
The whole episode has sparked fresh questions about how well PMC handles these big projects: how it all impacts daily life in Pune.