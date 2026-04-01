Pune's 24-hour water cut extended after pipeline meter installation issue

Pune neighborhoods scramble, rely on tankers

Neighborhoods such as Parvati, Wadgaon Katraj, and several Peth areas have been left scrambling for water, with many residents relying on tankers.

Some locals were caught off guard by how long the shortage has lasted.

At a PMC meeting, political leaders pushed for better accountability; BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik even suggested the city should help cover residents' tanker expenses.