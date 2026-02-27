Pune's Pailwan Thandai House is serving 1,000-liter thandai this year
Getting ready for Holi, Pailwan Thandai House in Hinjewadi, Pune is whipping up a massive 1,000-liter of thandai—over 400-liter are already pre-booked by local societies and events.
Owner Netaji Jadhav started this shop during the COVID-19 lockdown, using his own blend of spices and fresh dairy milk.
You can pick between two classic flavors: badam (almond) or rose.
Thandai available year-round
At ₹40 a glass (or ₹200 per liter), Jadhav's thandai isn't just a festive treat—it's become an all-year energy drink for folks from Pune to Lonavla.
A wrestler by background, Jadhav gets help from his akhada friends during the busy season.
As he puts it, the thandai is available year-round, serving as a festive staple and a post-workout drink that works like a natural energy drink.
Holi falls on March 3 this year—so if you're in town, you know where to stop!