Pune's Pailwan Thandai House is serving 1,000-liter thandai this year

Thandai available year-round

At ₹40 a glass (or ₹200 per liter), Jadhav's thandai isn't just a festive treat—it's become an all-year energy drink for folks from Pune to Lonavla.

A wrestler by background, Jadhav gets help from his akhada friends during the busy season.

As he puts it, the thandai is available year-round, serving as a festive staple and a post-workout drink that works like a natural energy drink.

Holi falls on March 3 this year—so if you're in town, you know where to stop!